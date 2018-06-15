Dr. Decker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Decker, MD
Overview
Dr. David Decker, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale.
Dr. Decker works at
Locations
Memorial Behavioral Health - Springfield Children's Center710 N 8th St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 757-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
If you are a parent who cares enough to see a great doctor for childhood ADHD, please consider Dr. Decker. Come with documentation. Be ready to listen and learn, he is very good. His bedside manner is not the best, but we have grown to like his presence in my child's life.
About Dr. David Decker, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063490043
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Decker works at
Dr. Decker speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.
