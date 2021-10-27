See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. David Decker, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Decker, MD

Dr. David Decker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Decker works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neuroscience at Tampa in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Decker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neuroscience at Tampa
    3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 510, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 615-7725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Decker, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548344633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Florida
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Decker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Decker works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neuroscience at Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Decker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Decker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

