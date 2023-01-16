Overview of Dr. David Defilippis, MD

Dr. David Defilippis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Defilippis works at OB/GYN Faculty Associates of Abington in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.