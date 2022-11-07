See All Plastic Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. David Deisher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (41)
Map Pin Small Cape Girardeau, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Deisher, MD

Dr. David Deisher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine

Dr. Deisher works at Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deisher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery
    319 S Silver Springs Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 334-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 07, 2022
    I recently had Coolsculpting done on my stomach and most recently my love handles. Loved the results of my stomach and can’t wait to see the new results! Highly recommended!
    Jamie — Nov 07, 2022
    About Dr. David Deisher, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1619076361
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Hartford Hospital
    • Juniata College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Deisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deisher works at Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Deisher’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Deisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deisher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

