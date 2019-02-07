Overview of Dr. David Deitrick, DO

Dr. David Deitrick, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Deitrick works at JEFFERSON WOMENS HEALTH-SUITE 300, Clairton, PA in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA and Canonsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.