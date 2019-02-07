Dr. David Deitrick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Deitrick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Deitrick, DO
Dr. David Deitrick, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Deitrick's Office Locations
Jefferson Women's Health180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 425, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 283-1133
Jefferson Women's Health575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 300, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 267-6600
West Penn Obgyn118 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 267-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dietrick is the absolute best. He is patient and kind and genuinely interested in your care. I have been a Registered Nurse for 30 years and it takes a lot to impress me but he does every single time. I trust him with my young adult daughters as well! He is the best! The apple didn’t fall far from the tree as his dad was amazing too!
About Dr. David Deitrick, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
