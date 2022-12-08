Overview

Dr. David Delatte, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Delatte works at Advanced Pain Management in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Queen Creek, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.