Dr. David Dellaero, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (45)
Map Pin Small Durham, NC
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Dellaero, MD

Dr. David Dellaero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and North Carolina Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Dellaero works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dellaero's Office Locations

    Emergeortho PA
    120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-5255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    EmergeOrtho
    100 Perkins Dr # 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 942-3171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • North Carolina Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Steroid Injection
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Steroid Injection
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. David Dellaero, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578548368
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    • Hughston Spmed Fdn
    • Duke University Hospital
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dellaero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellaero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dellaero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dellaero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dellaero has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellaero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellaero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellaero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellaero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellaero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

