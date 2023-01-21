Overview of Dr. David Dellaero, MD

Dr. David Dellaero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and North Carolina Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Dellaero works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.