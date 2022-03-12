Dr. David Dellinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dellinger, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dellinger, DO
Dr. David Dellinger, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Dellinger works at
Dr. Dellinger's Office Locations
-
1
Elysian Plastic Surgery Pllc11623 Angus Rd Ste C15, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 229-1978
-
2
Austin Cancer Centers12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dellinger?
I’m a patient of Dr. Dellinger, this is the first person that has went out of his way to ease my mind about my situation. He has definitely raised the bar as far as surgeon’s. I have to say this a good man. Thank you so much Dr. Dellinger, you are terrific!!!!
About Dr. David Dellinger, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093785404
Education & Certifications
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Tri-City Hospital
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
- University of Texas - Arlington
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dellinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dellinger works at
Dr. Dellinger has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.