Dr. David Delurgio, MD
Dr. David Delurgio, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Delurgio works at
1
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-2504
2
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-3266
3
Emory Saint Josephs Hospital Cardiology5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 778-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Finally, a cardiologist that actually listens and discusses your health. Never feel rushed either.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144230509
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
