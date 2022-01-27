Overview of Dr. David Demello, DO

Dr. David Demello, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Demello works at McLaren Macomb ENT in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.