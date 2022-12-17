Overview of Dr. David Deneka, MD

Dr. David Deneka, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They completed their fellowship with Sports Medicine, American Sports Medicine Institute



Dr. Deneka works at OrthoSouth in Germantown, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.