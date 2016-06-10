Dr. Denenholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Denenholz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Denenholz, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Denenholz works at
Locations
Pasadena Premier Dermatology960 E Green St Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 449-4207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Denenholz for more than 30 years, and cannot overemphasize his technical competence, professionalism, and the personal attention he gives his patients. He even met me at his office on a Sunday morning when I had an outbreak of shingles that was spreading toward my eye. I would without question recommend Dr. Denenholz to family and friends.
About Dr. David Denenholz, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Usc-Lac Med Ctr
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Claremont McKenna College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denenholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denenholz works at
Dr. Denenholz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denenholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denenholz speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Denenholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denenholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denenholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denenholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.