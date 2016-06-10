See All Dermatologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. David Denenholz, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Denenholz, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Denenholz works at Pasadena Premier Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Premier Dermatology
    960 E Green St Ste 330, Pasadena, CA 91106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 449-4207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Heat Rash Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infantile Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Infantile Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 10, 2016
    I've been a patient of Dr. Denenholz for more than 30 years, and cannot overemphasize his technical competence, professionalism, and the personal attention he gives his patients. He even met me at his office on a Sunday morning when I had an outbreak of shingles that was spreading toward my eye. I would without question recommend Dr. Denenholz to family and friends.
    Mark L in Los Angeles — Jun 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Denenholz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801837331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Usc-Lac Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Claremont McKenna College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denenholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denenholz works at Pasadena Premier Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Denenholz’s profile.

    Dr. Denenholz has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denenholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Denenholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denenholz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denenholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denenholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.