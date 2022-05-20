Dr. David Denlinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denlinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Denlinger, MD
Overview of Dr. David Denlinger, MD
Dr. David Denlinger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Denlinger works at
Dr. Denlinger's Office Locations
-
1
CVP Physicians Dayton - North Office77 E Woodbury Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 276-2020
-
2
Dayton Eye Associates - Main Office89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Denlinger explained everything to of what he did and also asked me if I had any questions for him. The entire CVP staff are wonderful.
About Dr. David Denlinger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1649298092
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Ohio State U Hosp
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Denlinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denlinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denlinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Denlinger works at
Dr. Denlinger has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Presbyopia and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denlinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denlinger speaks Arabic.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Denlinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denlinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denlinger, there are benefits to both methods.