Dr. David Derose, MD
Overview of Dr. David Derose, MD
Dr. David Derose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Dr. Derose works at
Dr. Derose's Office Locations
-
1
Lehigh Retina Specialists PC1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 307, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 820-6320
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. DeRose did cataract surgery on both of my eyes. I've worn glasses since 5th grade. After surgery, my vision is better than 20-20 in both eyes. Dr. DeRose is very professional and everything he said would happen did.
About Dr. David Derose, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1255443073
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
