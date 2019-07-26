Overview of Dr. David Derose, MD

Dr. David Derose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Derose works at Lehigh Eye Specialists in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.