Dr. David Desilets, MD
Dr. David Desilets, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Baystate Endocrinology & Diabetes3300 Main St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 794-7364
Baystate Noble Hospital Corporation115 W Silver St, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 572-6063
- Baystate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Desilets is the most knowledgeable GI doctor I have met over the course of 15 years. He took the time to answer ALL of my questions via telehealth. He performed a colonoscopy on me months later and was professional, knowledgeable, kind and actually possessed a great sense of humor. I would highly recommend this Dr. Desilets.??
About Dr. David Desilets, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1487748083
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Desilets has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desilets accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desilets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desilets has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desilets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Desilets. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desilets.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desilets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desilets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.