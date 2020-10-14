Overview

Dr. David Desilets, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Desilets works at Baystate Middwifery and Women's Health in Springfield, MA with other offices in Westfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.