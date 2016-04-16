See All Otolaryngologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. David Devorkin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Devorkin, MD

Dr. David Devorkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.

Dr. Devorkin works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Devorkin's Office Locations

    Houston Ear Nose & Throat Clinic
    16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 649-7213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 16, 2016
    Treated my reflux. Removed a nodule from my larynx. Treated my ear for an infection.
    John B in Sugar Land, Texas — Apr 16, 2016
    About Dr. David Devorkin, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Devorkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devorkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devorkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devorkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Devorkin works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Devorkin’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Devorkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devorkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devorkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devorkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

