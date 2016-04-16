Dr. David Devorkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devorkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Devorkin, MD
Overview of Dr. David Devorkin, MD
Dr. David Devorkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Dr. Devorkin's Office Locations
Houston Ear Nose & Throat Clinic16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 649-7213
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Treated my reflux. Removed a nodule from my larynx. Treated my ear for an infection.
About Dr. David Devorkin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1477537603
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Pace University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devorkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devorkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devorkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devorkin speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Devorkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devorkin.
