Dr. David Dexter, MD
Dr. David Dexter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Group8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 290, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 254-6767
- Upmc Hamot
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1770585655
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Dexter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dexter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dexter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dexter has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Hernia Repair and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dexter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dexter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dexter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dexter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dexter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.