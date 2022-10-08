Overview

Dr. David Di Cesar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Debreceni Orvostudomanyi Egyetem Debrecen Hungary and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Di Cesar works at Crouse Medical Practice-Syracuse in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Manlius, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.