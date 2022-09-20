Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Diaz, MD
Dr. David Diaz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Ascension Medical Group Meridian Surgery13430 N Meridian St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8810
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Diaz performed my RNY 4.14.21. He did a superb job communicating throughout the entirety of my process. His bedside manners were above expectations. Today I am 230lbs lighter and truly living my best life. Thank you!
About Dr. David Diaz, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1639101058
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- General Surgery
