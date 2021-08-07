See All Hand Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. David Dice, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Dice, MD

Dr. David Dice, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Dice works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Woodlands
    17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 210, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 321-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. David Dice, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1912131962
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dice works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dice’s profile.

    Dr. Dice has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

