Dr. David Dice, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dice, MD
Dr. David Dice, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Dice works at
Dr. Dice's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at The Woodlands17183 Interstate 45 S Ste 210, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 321-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Super Doctor! Dr Dice is one of those doctors that puts you right at ease. I was worried about my hand surgery and he was very reassuring. He did the surgery on my hand and everything was explained to me. He did a great job! All of the nurses and office staff are very nice too. Many Thanks :)
About Dr. David Dice, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dice using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dice has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.