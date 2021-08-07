Overview of Dr. David Dice, MD

Dr. David Dice, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport|LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Dice works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.