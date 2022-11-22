Dr. David Dick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dick, MD
Overview
Dr. David Dick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Pittsburg, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Dick works at
Locations
-
1
CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Pittsburg
- UT Health Quitman
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dick?
The doctor is very personable and listens to my questions and concerns. I feel he is really concerned about my well being
About Dr. David Dick, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1477548618
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- University Tex
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dick works at
Dr. Dick has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.