Dr. Dickoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dickoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dickoff, MD
Dr. David Dickoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Dickoff works at
Dr. Dickoff's Office Locations
Metro Neurological Consultants PC984 N Broadway Ste 509, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 968-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will keep it simple by saying Dr. Dickoff has been my neurologist for almost 20 yrs. He is a great doctor and a very nice guy.
About Dr. David Dickoff, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1548202484
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickoff has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dickoff speaks French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickoff.
