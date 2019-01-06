Overview of Dr. David Diduch, MD

Dr. David Diduch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Diduch works at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.