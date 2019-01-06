See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. David Diduch, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Charlottesville, VA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Diduch, MD

Dr. David Diduch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.

Dr. Diduch works at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. Diduch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Virginia Medical Center
    1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 243-7778
  2. 2
    Heart and Vascular Center Fontaine
    500 Ray C Hunt Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 243-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    2280 Ivy Rd Ste 1304, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 924-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Diduch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386706620
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
