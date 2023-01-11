Overview

Dr. David Dieteman, MD is a Dermatologist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Dieteman works at David F Dieteman MD Inc in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning, Contact Dermatitis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.