Overview of Dr. David Dillard, MD

Dr. David Dillard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Dillard works at Sleep And Sinus Centers in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA, Stockbridge, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.