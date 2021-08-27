Dr. David Dillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dillard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Sleep and Sinus Centers of Georgia1990 Riverside Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (678) 689-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sleep & Sinus Centers of Georgia1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste O, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (678) 689-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Center for ENT And Facial Plastics1106 Hospital Dr, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 902-9495Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Sleep and Sinus Centers of Georgia771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 135, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 689-1100
Newnan Location60 Oak Hill Blvd Ste 103, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 894-0566
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I critique everything and am most discerning when it comes to my medical care. So, when I tell you Dr. Dillard is an awesome physician, he is absolutely AWESOME! He is friendly, knowledgeable and sincerely interested in helping his patients. Not only is he great at what he does, but his staff is just as efficient, that along with the comfortable atmosphere makes the visit soothing and assuring. It is definitely a team effort there. Look no further, he is the best ever. He's made my life loads easier and I highly recommend him, because yes, he's that good! I'm thankful for the person who recommended him. I can almost guarantee you will be writing a similar review soon after seeing him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Sch Med
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Auburn University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dillard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillard has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillard.
