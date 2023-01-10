Overview of Dr. David Dipiazza, MD

Dr. David Dipiazza, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Dipiazza works at Urology Specialists of West Florida in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.