Dr. David Dipiazza, MD

Urology
4.5 (91)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Dipiazza, MD

Dr. David Dipiazza, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Dipiazza works at Urology Specialists of West Florida in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dipiazza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Urology Institute
    2148 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-7630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
  • Adventhealth North Pinellas
  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroplasty With Repair of Bladder Neck With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr. DiPiazza performed a radical prostatectomy on me in 2018. He showed genuine concern about me. The surgery went well. The aftercare and follow up appointments exhibited the same level of care. I had my final annual appointment today and he told me my GP could do the future PSI checks. I will actually miss our discussions. He has my highest recommendation.
    Wayne S. — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Dipiazza, MD
    About Dr. David Dipiazza, MD

    Urology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1356347280
    Education & Certifications

    Princeton Medical Center - Princeton|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    New Jersey Medical School|UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dipiazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipiazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dipiazza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dipiazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dipiazza works at Urology Specialists of West Florida in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dipiazza’s profile.

    Dr. Dipiazza has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipiazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipiazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipiazza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipiazza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipiazza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

