See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. David Disbrow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Disbrow, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Disbrow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Disbrow works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Bruce, MD
Dr. James Bruce, MD
4.0 (19)
View Profile
Dr. William Carveth, MD
Dr. William Carveth, MD
3.5 (16)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spineintervention Medical Group
    6121 N Thesta St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-1846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Disbrow?

    Sep 02, 2022
    My first colonoscopy with Dr. Disbrow went great so I wanted to also schedule a second colonoscopy with him. Only the second time, I had some health concerns. Dr. Disbrow took the time to listen to my concerns and was exceptionally responsive and reassuring. The procedure was a great success! I appreciated Dr. Disbrow’s competence, professionalism and personable and caring nature. I feel confident with his skills knowing he is board certified in Colon and Rectal Surgery as well as in General Surgery. Plus, the fact that he is a professor at UCSF tells me he is comfortable with other doctors reviewing his work and that he probably keeps up with the latest techniques. I will definitely go to him again in the future. Thanks so much, Dr. Disbrow. Highly recommended!!
    Linda Gannaway — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Disbrow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Disbrow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Disbrow to family and friends

    Dr. Disbrow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Disbrow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Disbrow, MD.

    About Dr. David Disbrow, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730406901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Disbrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disbrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Disbrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Disbrow works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Disbrow’s profile.

    Dr. Disbrow has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disbrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Disbrow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disbrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disbrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disbrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Disbrow, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.