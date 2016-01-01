Overview

Dr. David Divita, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Divita works at Pinnacle Medical Group in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.