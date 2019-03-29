Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dixon, MD
Overview of Dr. David Dixon, MD
Dr. David Dixon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, Achilles Tendinitis and Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon's Office Locations
- 1 121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
-
2
Executive Woods Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC3 Atrium Dr Ste 150, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-0536
-
3
Orthony2 Empire Dr Ste 200, Rensselaer, NY 12144 Directions (518) 489-2663
-
4
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say anything bad about my experience. I had surgery for a broken heel bone. 19 screws and a big plate and I’m healed up. I have no clue how people can have such bad experiences. As far as time. My body can only heal so fast. I’ve done exactly what he told me to. Not one issue with his work. I’m hoping to never have to use him again but if I need to I will. Yes I’d recommend.
About Dr. David Dixon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083681340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
