Dr. David Dixon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dixon, DO
Dr. David Dixon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perry, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon's Office Locations
1
Perry Office-Doctor's Memorial Hospital333 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL 32347 Directions (850) 877-7241
2
Carrabelle Office-Weems East Clinic110 Ne 5th St, Carrabelle, FL 32322 Directions (850) 877-7241
3
North Florida Womens Care1401 Centerville Rd Ste 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7241
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an amazing person and doctor and I wouldn’t trust anyone else! I love dr Dixon!!!
About Dr. David Dixon, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1952402331
Education & Certifications
- Presby/St Luke's-Rush Med Coll
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
