Dr. David Dobesh, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Dobesh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Dobesh works at New Jersey Cardiology Associates in Toms River, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BHMG New Jersey Cardiology Associates
    780 Route 37 W Ste 310, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 240-0599
  2. 2
    BHMG-New Jersey Cardiology Associates
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 100, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 731-2918
  3. 3
    RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group Cardiology
    5 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 450-8157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Community Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Palpitations
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr. Dobesh treats me for my pacemaker. When I go to his office I first go to the device clinic for a check on the pacemaker afterwards I see Dr. Dobesh and he advises me on any adjustments that need to be made and why. I have seen Dr. Dobesh for 10 years. Always gives me good explanations and advice. I schedule him and another doctor in his office for the same day so I do not need to go their twice. Not always easy to do with other practices.
    Neil — Apr 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Dobesh, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083838890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell/NY-Presby Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Dobesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobesh has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

