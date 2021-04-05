Overview

Dr. David Dobesh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Dobesh works at New Jersey Cardiology Associates in Toms River, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.