Overview

Dr. David Dobies, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with National Park Medical Center.



Dr. Dobies works at Regional Cardiology Associates Plc in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.