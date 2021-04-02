Overview

Dr. David Dobratz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with BAYFRONT MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Dobratz works at University Health Lakewood Medical Center in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.