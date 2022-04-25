Dr. David Dodick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dodick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dodick, MD
Dr. David Dodick, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Dodick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dodick's Office Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8100
-
2
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-8000
-
3
Atria Physician Practice New York PC36 E 57th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 600-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dodick?
I finally found a doctor that helped me. Dr. Dodick was kind and helped me find a medicine that worked. Absolutely wonderful doctor.
About Dr. David Dodick, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417931577
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodick works at
Dr. Dodick has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.