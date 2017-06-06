Dr. David Doerrfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerrfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Doerrfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. David Doerrfeld, MD
Dr. David Doerrfeld, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Doerrfeld works at
Dr. Doerrfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Medical City Dallas Hospital7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doerrfeld?
Outstanding doctor!
About Dr. David Doerrfeld, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801891635
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doerrfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doerrfeld accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doerrfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doerrfeld works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerrfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerrfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerrfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerrfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.