Dr. David Domek, MD
Dr. David Domek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Domek works at
Santiago Reyes MD3366 NW Expressway Ste 330, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4525
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Domek?
Awesome and informative to scared family.
About Dr. David Domek, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164473880
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Domek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Domek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domek.
