Dr. Domenichini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Domenichini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I.
Locations
-
1
David J. Domenichini MD PC1216 Farmington Ave Ste 102, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 561-1007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been patients of Dr Domenichini for over 15yrs. Dr. D has been able to manage my husband’s pre diabetes with medication, diet , exercise routine for years to keep him from becoming insulin dependent. He’s so kind and understanding. His wife and nurse Lisa has to be one of the brightest women I have met. What a lovely team and outstanding healthcare duo.
About Dr. David Domenichini, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225004922
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Med Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domenichini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domenichini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domenichini has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domenichini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Domenichini speaks French.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Domenichini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domenichini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domenichini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domenichini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.