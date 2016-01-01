Overview of Dr. David Dong, MD

Dr. David Dong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Dong works at BUI TRIEU THEIN MD in Westminster, CA with other offices in Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.