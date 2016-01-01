Dr. David Dong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dong, MD
Dr. David Dong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Dong works at
Dr. Dong's Office Locations
-
1
Bui Trieu Thein MD10362 Bolsa Ave Rm 212, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 531-4443
-
2
Stanley H Schwartz MD Inc12980 Frederick St Ste I, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 924-3244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dong?
About Dr. David Dong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336155258
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong works at
Dr. Dong speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.