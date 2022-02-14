Dr. David Dorofi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorofi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dorofi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Dorofi, MD
Dr. David Dorofi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Dorofi works at
Dr. Dorofi's Office Locations
Ear, Nose and Throat, Ltd.901 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 623-0526
Dr Leon A Cerniway DMD PC680 Kingsborough Sq Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 420-8488
Ear, Nose and Throat, Ltd.885 Kempsville Rd Ste 304, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 623-0526
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For almost 20 years Dr Dorifi has been my ENT physician. I trust him completely. He originally diagnosed me in the early 2000's with Sjogrens and addressed all of my questions. Annually, he would check me out and reassure me everything was going well (I had a mastoid operation when I was younger and other ENT related problems). Long story short he's great. This is how an office visit will go with him. He will diagnose you and provide his recommendations. If you disagree he generally will do what you ask him to within reason - but understand you're really going against his recommendations. Don't worry about this as I did it to him a bunch of times. :) He's never been anything other than professional and nice with me and helped me through some weird symptoms w/ Sjogrens. I probably shared more than I originally wanted to but he's gone out of his way to help me. I will always be thankful.
About Dr. David Dorofi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Health System
- University Of Virginia Health Systems
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorofi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorofi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorofi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorofi has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorofi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dorofi speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorofi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorofi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorofi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorofi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.