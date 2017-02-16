Overview

Dr. David Dougherty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Dougherty works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.