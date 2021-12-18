Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Dougherty, DO
Overview of Dr. David Dougherty, DO
Dr. David Dougherty, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Dougherty works at
Dr. Dougherty's Office Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1045
-
2
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 630-1045Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1045
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dougherty?
Excellent and very personable
About Dr. David Dougherty, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235196189
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dougherty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dougherty works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.