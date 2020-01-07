Overview of Dr. David Dougherty, MD

Dr. David Dougherty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Virginia School Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Dougherty works at Surgical Specialists of Richmond in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Hernia Repair, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.