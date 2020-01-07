Dr. David Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dougherty, MD
Dr. David Dougherty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Virginia School Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Dougherty's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists of Richmond8262 Atlee Rd Ste 205, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-0194
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He did 3 operations on my husband in 2019, marvelous job each time. Kind and caring and knowledgeable. Great bedside manner, genuine care of his patients. He will be doing my upcoming surgery in 2020
About Dr. David Dougherty, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1760494892
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- University Of Virginia School Of Med
- General Surgery
