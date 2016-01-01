Dr. David Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Douglas, MD
Dr. David Douglas, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 660-9006
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Transplant Hepatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
