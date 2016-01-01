Dr. David Dowdy, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Dowdy, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Dowdy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenville, MS.
Dr. Dowdy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dowdy Dental Clinic1417 Trailwood Dr Ste G, Greenville, MS 38701 Directions (662) 205-0027
View All Accepted Carriers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dowdy?
About Dr. David Dowdy, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1023184355
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowdy accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowdy works at
Dr. Dowdy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.