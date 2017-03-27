Dr. Downie IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Downie IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Downie IV, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean.
David Downie Iv M.d.p.a.1327 RICHLAND ST, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 252-4882
He is a true professional: a great listener, and most insightful. I can't imagine a better psychiatrist.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1629001516
- Ws Hall Psyc Inst
- Ws Hall Psyc Inst
- American University of the Caribbean
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Downie IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Downie IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downie IV.
