Dr. David Downie IV, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.8 (14)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Downie IV, MD

Dr. David Downie IV, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean.

Dr. Downie IV works at David Downie IV MD PA in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Downie IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Downie Iv M.d.p.a.
    1327 RICHLAND ST, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 252-4882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Downie IV, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629001516
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ws Hall Psyc Inst
Residency
  • Ws Hall Psyc Inst
Medical Education
  • American University of the Caribbean
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Downie IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Downie IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Downie IV works at David Downie IV MD PA in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Downie IV’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Downie IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downie IV.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downie IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downie IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

