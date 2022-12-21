Dr. David Downs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Downs, MD
Overview of Dr. David Downs, MD
Dr. David Downs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente Southern California
Dr. Downs works at
Dr. Downs' Office Locations
Fullerton Orthopaedic Surgery Medical Group - Langsdorf680 Langsdorf Dr Ste 103, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 879-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff and radiology tech were friendly and nice! Dr Downs was professional but the patient needs to ask questions about details as he is unlikely to offer information. For example, a medication was prescribed and I will pick it up at the pharmacy but he didn’t offer to let me know what it was. An injection in my knee was also recommended and he really didn’t tell me what it was until I had to sign a document on the liability.
About Dr. David Downs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023101375
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Southern California
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downs has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Downs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Downs can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.