Overview of Dr. David Downs, MD

Dr. David Downs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente Southern California



Dr. Downs works at FCPP Fullerton Ortho Surgery Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.