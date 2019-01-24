Overview

Dr. David Drake, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Drake works at Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.