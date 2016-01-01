Dr. David Drake, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Drake, DO
Overview of Dr. David Drake, DO
Dr. David Drake, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Drake's Office Locations
Blank Children's Adolescent Clinic1221 Center St Ste 3, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 288-8000
- 2 185 Suttle St, Durango, CO 81303 Directions (970) 335-2232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Drake, DO
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.