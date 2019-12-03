Overview

Dr. David Drake, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Drake works at Kentucky Clinic in Lexington, KY with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.