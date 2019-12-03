Dr. David Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Drake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Drake, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Drake works at
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Clinic740 Rose St Fl Wing Ste E101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-8082
-
2
UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 323-8082
-
3
University of Virginia Hospital West Complex415 Ray C Hunt Dr # 4, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 982-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drake?
Dr. Drake great. From the girls and guys at the check in area, nurses, etc. A class act. Friendly, easy to talk to, great bed sode manner. Would recommend them to any one. God lead. And mlm may God bless them all.
About Dr. David Drake, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902975527
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Kentucky
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.