Overview of Dr. David Draughn, MD

Dr. David Draughn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.



Dr. Draughn works at Vein Specialists of the Carolinas PA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Vein Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.